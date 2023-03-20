Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) & FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) Financial Review

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) and FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Group 1 Automotive has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFP Marketing has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Group 1 Automotive and FFP Marketing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive 1 0 2 0 2.33 FFP Marketing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $253.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.85%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than FFP Marketing.

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and FFP Marketing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive 4.57% 34.22% 11.45% FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and FFP Marketing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive $16.22 billion 0.18 $751.50 million $47.02 4.28 FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than FFP Marketing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Group 1 Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of FFP Marketing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats FFP Marketing on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About FFP Marketing

(Get Rating)

FFP Marketing Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores with gas station. It also retails motor fuel, merchandise, and ancillary products and services at convenience stores, and truck stop. The company operates motor fuel terminal and processing facility. The convenience stores sell groceries, tobacco product, take-out food and beverages, dairy products, and non-food merchandise, such as money order, telephone calling cards, lottery tickets, health and beauty aid, magazines, and motor fuel. The company sells motor fuel on a wholesale basis to independent, regional chain and end user, such as contractors, operators of vehicle fleet, and public utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.