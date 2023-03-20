Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 21st.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 14.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

