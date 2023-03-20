Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 21st. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

Shares of ELP stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $8.25.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.