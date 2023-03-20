Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 21st. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

ELP stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.