Bodycote (LON:BOY) Earns Hold Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.43) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BOY. Panmure Gordon lowered Bodycote to a sell rating and set a GBX 543 ($6.62) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 575 ($7.01) to GBX 585 ($7.13) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bodycote presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 652.17 ($7.95).

Bodycote Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 615.50 ($7.50) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,985.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 452.40 ($5.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 715 ($8.71). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 646.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 579.77.

Bodycote Increases Dividend

About Bodycote

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is 6,451.61%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

