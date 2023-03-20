Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Capital & Regional Stock Performance

CAL opened at GBX 55.20 ($0.67) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £93.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,840.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Capital & Regional has a 1-year low of GBX 42.80 ($0.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 67 ($0.82). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.87.

Capital & Regional Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Capital & Regional’s dividend payout ratio is 16,666.67%.

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

