Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO)

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on the stock.

Creo Medical Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CREO stock opened at GBX 25.75 ($0.31) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 38.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.74. The stock has a market cap of £90.35 million, a P/E ratio of -171.67 and a beta of 0.74. Creo Medical Group has a twelve month low of GBX 19 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 122 ($1.49).

Insider Activity

In other Creo Medical Group news, insider Craig Jonathan Gulliford acquired 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £895.60 ($1,091.53). Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Creo Medical Group Company Profile

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians.

