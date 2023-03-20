Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DPLM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($31.69) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.20) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($29.86) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($45.09) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($40.95) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,892.86 ($35.26).

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,720 ($33.15) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,675.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,090 ($25.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,022 ($36.83). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,804.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,682.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a GBX 38.80 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. Diploma’s payout ratio is presently 7,297.30%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

