Diploma’s (DPLM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($45.09) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.20) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($29.86) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.86) to GBX 2,700 ($32.91) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($40.10) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,360 ($40.95) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,892.86 ($35.26).

Shares of LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,720 ($33.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,090 ($25.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,022 ($36.83). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,804.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,682.47. The company has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,675.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 38.80 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. Diploma’s payout ratio is 7,297.30%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

