Funding Circle’s (FCH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Funding Circle (LON:FCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.05) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.46) target price on shares of Funding Circle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

Funding Circle Price Performance

LON FCH opened at GBX 53.80 ($0.66) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £194.38 million, a PE ratio of -2,690.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.19. Funding Circle has a 12-month low of GBX 29.68 ($0.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.10 ($1.00).

Insider Buying and Selling at Funding Circle

About Funding Circle

In other news, insider J Eric Daniels sold 93,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.65), for a total value of £49,777.07 ($60,666.75). Corporate insiders own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.