Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($81.66) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($70.69) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($84.10) to GBX 7,400 ($90.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($56.06) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($91.41) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,129.23 ($74.70).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,250 ($63.99) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,006.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,475.70. The company has a market cap of £65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.88, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.92) and a one year high of GBX 6,406 ($78.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($72.18), for a total value of £128,329.74 ($156,404.31). 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

