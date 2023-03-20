Glencore (LON:GLEN) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 575 ($7.01) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLEN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.53) price objective on Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.83) price objective on Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.68) to GBX 620 ($7.56) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 625 ($7.62) price objective on Glencore in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 614.17 ($7.49).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 432.65 ($5.27) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 518.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 514.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 386.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 395.40 ($4.82) and a one year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.12).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is 3,214.29%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

