Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Softcat (LON:SCT)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,110 ($13.53) on Friday. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 1,059 ($12.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,922 ($23.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,947.37, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,209.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,209.56.

In related news, insider Graham Charlton sold 12,801 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($14.48), for a total value of £152,075.88 ($185,345.37). In related news, insider Graham Charlton sold 12,801 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($14.48), for a total value of £152,075.88 ($185,345.37). Also, insider Graeme Watt sold 26,631 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,209 ($14.73), for a total transaction of £321,968.79 ($392,405.59). 38.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

