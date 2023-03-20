Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.83) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.73) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 56 ($0.68).

LON:RTN opened at GBX 39.68 ($0.48) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £303.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.89, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.28. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 25.06 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 79 ($0.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 34.83.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

