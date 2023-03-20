JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns Reduce Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their reduce rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($5.79) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on JD. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.25) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.50) to GBX 210 ($2.56) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 185 ($2.25) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 291.88 ($3.56).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 2.6 %

LON JD opened at GBX 162.30 ($1.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.28. The company has a market cap of £8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,705.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at JD Sports Fashion

About JD Sports Fashion

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Higginson bought 159,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 151 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £241,153.04 ($293,909.86). Company insiders own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.