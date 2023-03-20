J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Earns Reduce Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their reduce rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 475 ($5.79) price target on the stock.

J D Wetherspoon Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 589 ($7.18) on Friday. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of GBX 388.40 ($4.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 853.50 ($10.40). The stock has a market cap of £758.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3,926.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 518.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 480.32.

Insider Transactions at J D Wetherspoon

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin acquired 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £11,882,000 ($14,481,413.77). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,600,060 shares of company stock worth $1,188,229,844 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

