TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.07) target price on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.28) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Thursday.
TI Fluid Systems Stock Down 7.5 %
TIFS opened at GBX 93.60 ($1.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 127.73. TI Fluid Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 91.94 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 205.50 ($2.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £486.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,360.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41.
About TI Fluid Systems
TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.
