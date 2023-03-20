Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.48.

CTS stock opened at C$4.07 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$3.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$856.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.99.

In other Converge Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer Greg Berard acquired 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.60 per share, with a total value of C$42,816.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$684,369.60. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

