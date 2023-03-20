Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of -0.44. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $58,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

