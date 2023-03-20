StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSII. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,627 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 50,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,894 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.