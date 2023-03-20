Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Cowen stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. Cowen has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cowen by 19.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cowen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cowen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cowen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

