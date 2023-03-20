ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

ProPhase Labs Trading Down 4.4 %

ProPhase Labs stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $125.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -0.34. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 6.2% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 156,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 293.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,582 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

