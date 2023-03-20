ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
ProPhase Labs Trading Down 4.4 %
ProPhase Labs stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $125.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -0.34. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.
