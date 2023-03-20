NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NMIH. BTIG Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NMI Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NMIH opened at $20.91 on Friday. NMI has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. NMI had a net margin of 55.97% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of NMI by 61.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

