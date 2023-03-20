Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Global Indemnity Group from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $400.33 million, a P/E ratio of -228.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 314,848 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

