Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet cut Global Indemnity Group from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Global Indemnity Group Price Performance
Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $400.33 million, a P/E ratio of -228.25 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Indemnity Group (GBLI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.