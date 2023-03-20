Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIMC. Loop Capital cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance
Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 325.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,062,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 57.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63,910 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
About Altra Industrial Motion
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.