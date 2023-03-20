O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

O2Micro International Stock Performance

Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.79 million, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of O2Micro International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in O2Micro International during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in O2Micro International by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in design, development, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include LED backlighting controller ICs, battery management units, and gas gauge.

