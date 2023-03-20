TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
TA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.
TravelCenters of America Price Performance
NASDAQ TA opened at $84.39 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15.
TravelCenters of America Company Profile
TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
