Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NVCN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Neovasc Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $29.34 on Friday. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.
About Neovasc
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
