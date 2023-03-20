Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Neovasc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $29.34 on Friday. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neovasc

About Neovasc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neovasc stock. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Choreo LLC owned about 0.45% of Neovasc at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

