MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MediciNova by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

