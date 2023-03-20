Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI stock opened at $124.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $125.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9,749.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,634,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $207,419,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $202,744,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,541,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,738,000 after purchasing an additional 952,541 shares during the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

