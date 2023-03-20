EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EZPW. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.23. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 2,053.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

