EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on EZPW. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
EZCORP Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.23. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $10.68.
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.
