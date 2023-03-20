LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.64. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

