LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.64. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.