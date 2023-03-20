NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NUVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of NuVasive from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.05. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. NuVasive’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Stories

