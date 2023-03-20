National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.19. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,947,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,947,358.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,290 shares of company stock worth $2,224,644. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 225.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

