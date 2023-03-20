Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $174.45 million, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.54. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Institutional Trading of Kandi Technologies Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

