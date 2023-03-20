Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.9 %

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

