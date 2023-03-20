StockNews.com Upgrades Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to “Strong-Buy”

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $126.37 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $88.16 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

