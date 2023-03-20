Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $121.19 on Friday. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $151.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day moving average of $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $295,752,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth $104,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 89.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after buying an additional 729,587 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $69,058,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1,908.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 678,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,107,000 after purchasing an additional 644,341 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

