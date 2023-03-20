StockNews.com Upgrades Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) to “Hold”

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

