Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

Featured Stories

