Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.23.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $243.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.25. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $247.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,522,062 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 26.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Hershey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

