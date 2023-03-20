Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Target Price at C$24.42

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. Pi Financial upgraded MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities set a C$29.00 price target on MAG Silver and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

MAG Silver Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$16.76 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.72.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

