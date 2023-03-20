Jianpu Technology (JT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 21st.

Jianpu Technology Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of JT stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. Jianpu Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jianpu Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology in the third quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc engages in the operation of an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels.

