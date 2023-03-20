So-Young International (SY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 21st.

So-Young International Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of SY stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On So-Young International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in So-Young International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in So-Young International by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,403,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

