Brokerages Set Aon plc (NYSE:AON) PT at $314.80

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total transaction of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AON

AON Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in AON by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AON by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $296.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. AON has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AON will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

