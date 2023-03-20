Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $358.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $358.64.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $263.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.94.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.