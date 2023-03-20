LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives $55.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of LNXSF stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment comprises operational business areas that essentially manufacture standardized and high-volume products in capital-intensive and predominantly continuous production processes.

