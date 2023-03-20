Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$145.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$145.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$791,498.34.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$127.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$135.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$130.41. The company has a market cap of C$176.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.11%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

