Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives $38.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.57.

SI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,161,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter worth about $806,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $162.65.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $52.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.86 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.