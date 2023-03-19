Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.2 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $93.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

